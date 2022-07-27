Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 70’s and 80’s across the viewing area. The stationary front continues to move across our northern counties with some moisture in that area this morning. The front will move its way down south and is forecasted to sit along the interstate this evening. That will bring some rain potential to at least the top half of the viewing area. Highs for today will range in the 80’s to low 100’s. Those not receiving rain will see mostly sunny skies with light to breezy winds. As the front continues to push through that area, the chances of rain will also continue to increase. The greatest chance for rain will be on Friday through Saturday. Temps will fall with the disturbance, bringing 80’s by the end of the workweek.

Enjoy,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas