Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with partly cloudy skies and temps in the 60’s. It will be a muggy start to the morning with temps increasing into the 80’s and 90’s this afternoon. There is a chance for some late t-showers moving across the Oklahoma Panhandle. The chance of moisture increases once again this weekend for the majority of the area. We are forecasting some soggy days for the weekend and into Monday. Cooler airmass will also move into the region which will help drop those temps into the 70’s. The rain and the cloud cover will also help aid to keep those temps running below seasonal. The chance of rain will continue for next week with temps below average. As mentioned previously, the Climate Prediction Center also has these conditions continuing through the end of the month.

Have a great weekend,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas