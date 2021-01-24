Rain In Our Forecast

Good morning everyone!



We will have a cold start this morning with lows in the 30’s across the region. We will have partly cloudy conditions with calm winds. Winds will be calm and low’s in the 30’s.

Highs will reach the mid 50’s. However, by evening time we will have some rain that will make it’s way across our region and with it bringing the chances of some snow for our Northern counties. Low’s will be in the 30’s and winds will be calm.



All precipitation chances will carry on into Monday morning but will clear up by noon bringing us partly cloudy conditions with highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s for your Monday.