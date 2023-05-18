Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60s and 50s. It is another humid start to the day with cloudy skies. We are tracking some brief showers moving through the area this morning. Highs will range in the 80s and 70s today. Rain chances remain in the seven-day forecast with scattered thunderstorms this evening and into tonight. The Storm Prediction Center has the Panhandle under a marginal risk for severe weather. Some storms could bring damaging wind, hail and flooding. The tornado threat will be on the low side today but cannot be ruled out. Forecasting a cold front Friday which will drop temps into the 70s. Expect below seasonal temps through the weekend.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas