Good evening,

Showers and thunderstorms moving through the High Plains this afternoon. Canyon receiving 0.45″ of rainfall in less than an hour. Severe weather could bring us some strong winds and large hail with flooding as the secondary concern. Precipitation will continue with an another round of rain moving through tonight into tomorrow morning. There will be a cold front swinging through the Panhandle that will aid for that moisture as well as cooler weather. Temps will fall into the 80s for the weekend and below seasonal. There is a chance for thunderstorms to move through the Panhandle once more on Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center outlook has a general chance/ marginal risk of severe weather. Additionally, we will continue to see isolated showers and thunderstorms for the remaining of the seven day forecast for certain parts of the area.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas