Rain continues into the weekend

Good morning, folks!

Much needed rain continues from western and into central parts of the Panhandle this morning. Moderate rain has been seen and some localize heavy rainfall is not out of the questions as scattered rain will continue for the day. Temps are in the 60s and 70s but will increase into the 90s for this afternoon. Low pressure will continue to impact portions of the Central Plains giving us the chance for moistures this evening. We are under a general t-storm risk for the Texas Panhandle but as you go further northeast, Kansas is under a marginal risk for today. Gusty winds and small hail a concern for that area.

Rain will continue into the weekend. For the next seven days, we are looking at temps in the 90s with seasonal temps expected for Sunday. We begin to dry out from all the precipitation by next week.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas