Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s across the High Plains. There is a stationary front currently stalled across Texas. That is the front that brought breezy conditions to the High Plains Wednesday morning and a seasonal day. Temps this afternoon will range between the 90s with lots of sunshine. Isolated storms to stray storms could be possible this evening and into tonight. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return over the weekend and into Monday. There is a general chance for some storms for today and Friday. By Saturday we get upgraded to a marginal risk. Temps look to increase into the upper 90s and low 100s by the end of the week and into the weekend with a cooldown on Monday afternoon.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas