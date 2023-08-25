Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps ranging between the 60s and 70s across the High Plains. Temps for this afternoon will be back to 5-15 degrees above normal. Highs for this afternoon will be in the 90s to low 100s. Temps will be a few degrees warmer than what we have seen for the previous days. We could see occasionally breezy conditions at times this afternoon before winds diminish by tonight. On a positive note, a cold front is expected to move in Saturday. Fall-like weather will be present as we move into Monday and Tuesday of next week. Rain chances will increase for our western counties for the potential of scattered showers and thunderstorms from Saturday through Monday. The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting rain amounts to be up to 1″ when this is all said and done out west.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas