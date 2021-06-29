Rain chances continue today with cool temps

Good morning folks!

After a damp day on Monday, today will hold similar conditions across the Panhandle. Scattered showers will increase through the evening with some embedded thunderstorms. Our main concern continues to be flooding as the ground remains saturated from the weekend. Pockets of rain already in the area this morning. We continue to have this upper level high pressure out in the NW parts of the country giving us a trough pattern here in the Panhandle and across the Central Plains.

The setup will breakup some by tomorrow, but we are still going to be tracking unseasonably cold week with rain chances continuing across the viewing area for the next seven days. Temps will be running in the 70s and 80s for this week’s forecast, putting us about 15 to 20 degrees below normal.

Have a great day,

Maria Pasillas