Starting the morning with temps in the 60’s and 70’s. It is a muggy start to the day with that moisture that came down yesterday. It left us this morning with humidity in the 70s. The chance of rain increases more today and tomorrow with a cold front moving in. We are seeing cooler temps thanks to the stationary front that brought us some moisture these past couple of days. That front looks to exit the region by the noon hour and the front current across Kansas will move in. Temps will fall into the 80’s for the end of the workweek. As rain chances increase for Thursday and Friday, there is the possibility of 1 to 2 inches of total rain that we could receive. The greatest chance for that moisture will carry on to the N/NW. There is a Marginal risk of severe weather from the SPC for today and tomorrow. The main threat with those thunderstorms will be some strong winds up to 60 mph.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas