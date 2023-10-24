Hi, everyone!

Today looks like it will turn partly sunny and slightly cooler with highs near 80. South winds of 5 to 20 mph will transport moisture over the area. As a result, widely scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms will be possible – mainly tonight and early tomorrow morning. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but be aware of locally heavy downpours, sudden gusty winds, and of course, lightning. The chance of rain will continue through tomorrow night, before giving way to mostly sunny skies and gusty conditions on Thursday with temperatures running in the 70’s and low 80’s.

Friday should continue to be mostly sunny with temperatures mainly in the 70’s. Lastly, thundershowers look to return on Saturday, followed by much colder weather Sunday with highs only in the 30’s, and a possible light wintry mix of rain and snow. No accumulations will occur, the ground is way too warm!

Keep the umbrellas handy! Lets see if we can get it to rain!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris