Rain chances being for the Panhandle this afternoon

Good morning, folks!

We are starting your Monday morning with temperatures on the mild side in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures are going to be climbing up into the 80s and 90s for this afternoon. Rain chances start today across portions of the panhandle. There is a chance of some isolated thunderstorms for this evening starting down in our southern counties and making their way to the north. Rain chances continue for the next seven days but greater chances still favor Thursday through Saturday.

A front will move into the Panhandle on Thursday, dropping our temps to the 60s and 70s. Depending on the timing of the front will determine who all will receive moisture. Overall, scattered to isolated storms will continue into the weekend.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas