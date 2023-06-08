Hello everyone!

The relentless thunderstorms as of late may take a break for today, before returning to parts of the area tomorrow. This afternoon will be partly sunny, humid, and nice with light north winds and temperatures in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Tomorrow will start out sunny before clouds roll in later in the day. Also widely scattered storms will be possible for the afternoon and evening hours with our northeast counties having the best chance of rain. Any thunderstorm that forms could pulse strong to marginally severe with sudden downburst winds, lightning, flooding rains, and pockets of hail. Needless to say, stay weather aware if a storm is in your vicinity, and seek shelter in a substantial building. Also, because of recent flooding, any additional rain will just make things worse. Remember, if you can’t tell the depth of water on the roadways, turn around and go in the opposite direction. As we travel into Saturday and Sunday, the chances of rain should diminish considerably.

Regarding temperatures for tomorrow and the weekend, highs will warm into the 80’s.Chief Meteorologist John Harris