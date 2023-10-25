Hi everyone.

After seeing overnight and early morning rain showers, sunshine has returned for this afternoon. Winds will be occasionally breezy out of the south at 10 to 25 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming back into the 70’s and low 80’s for yet another day. Amarillo should top out near 75. Also, one more round of possible stray thunderstorms will be possible this evening. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but be aware of locally heavy downpours, sudden gusty winds, and of course, lightning.

Tomorrow returns to docile weather with sunshine, breezy south winds, and highs in the 70’s and low 80’s. Friday, however, looks to turn blustery and much cooler with numbers in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. By Saturday, widely scattered showers return with temperatures holding steady in the cool 40’s and 50’s during the afternoon. Sunday will continue the freefall of numbers with morning lows at or below freezing, and daytime highs only in the mid to upper 30’s with wind chills in the 20’s. Brrrr! Also, scattered rain showers and pockets of light freezing drizzle and flurries will be possible. No accumulations will occur; the ground is way too warm. Never the less, drive cautiously in any form of wintry weather.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris