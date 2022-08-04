Good morning, folks!

It is another mild start to the morning with consistent temps in the 70’s. Overcast conditions currently will continue to break apart. Mostly sunny conditions by midday. Highs for today will be in the 90’s to low 100’s. There is more rain chances this afternoon and tonight. The area that will be favored this evening will be along and south of the interstate. The area favored tonight will be our western and central counties. There is a marginal risk of severe weather from the SPC for most of the central and southern parts of the area. If storms develop, they have the potential of strong gusts up to 60 mph. Weather pattern continues to give us some temps in the 90’s for the rest of the week and all of next week as well. Note that there will be occasionally breezy days ahead with wind gusts up to 25 mph.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas