Hello everyone!

Today is expected to be cloudy, damp, and cool. Scattered rain showers will be present, spreading from south to northeast. As the day becomes evening, a possible rain/snow mix could occur from I-40 and points north. In fact, the rain may completely switch over to snow across our north and northeast counties. Soil temperatures are above freezing, so the snow should initially melt on contact. But over time, some accumulating snow could cover the ground across our northern zones. By the same token, however, if the atmosphere stays warm enough, then not much snow will fall. Only time will tell! Please stay up to date with our latest forecasts!

Temperature wise, today will be on the chilly side with highs only in the 30’s and 40’s. Tomorrow, December 1, should turn sunny with light winds, and numbers moderating back into the upper 40’s and 50’s. Saturday could be windy and cool with the 40’s and 50’s, while Sunday looks to be pleasant with a blend of 60’s. As of this writing, no rain or snow is expected over the upcoming weekend.

Stay safe and warm everyone! If you encounter wintry weather while traveling, slow way down, and drive very cautiously!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris