Good morning, everyone!

It will be a frigid start throughout the High Plains this morning. Morning temperatures will linger in the teens and 20s. We will track quiet and dry weather conditions for the next few days. We will not expect precipitation due to a strong ridge over a great area of our region. As the day progresses, temperatures will become above seasonal by a few degrees. Afternoon temperatures will warm up into the 50s and low 60s. Winds during the morning and afternoon hours will remain light due to the pressure gradient remaining low over the High Plains.

As we wake up on Wednesday morning, temperatures will be cold. Wednesday’s morning temps will range from the mid-teens to the low 30s. The warming trend will continue today and tomorrow. A cold front is expected to push south for the middle of the workweek. This front will decrease into the upper 40s and low 50s on Thursday. The latest models are showing around a 20 percent chance for precipitation on Thursday afternoon. The models are is still uncertain on the type of precipitation. More than likely, we are expecting light rain showers with a few possible flurries. Have a great and safe Tuesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel