Good morning, folks!

Starting this Tuesday morning with temperatures falling into the 20s and 30s. It’s a cool start to the day but we still have a very warm afternoon ahead. A ridge like pattern continues to dominate the Central Plains, therefore temps will in the 70s across most of the area for the highs. Conditions will continue to remain on the quiet side with some light cloud cover favoring the south. Temps will increase even further as we progress through this workweek. Expect highs in the upper 70s to low 80s at the end of the week.

A front looks to push into the region by Saturday morning, bringing us cooler temps. Moisture remains minimal but still a chance on Friday for our eastern counties. The system tracks has changed further east and out of the area however for Sunday. Stay tuned.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas