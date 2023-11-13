Good morning, everyone!

It will be another chilly start for the morning throughout the High Plains. On your early morning commute today, patchy fog could be a concern. The patchy to dense fog will creep in and affect areas in our southern and southeastern portions of the viewing area. Visibility for some areas has been to a quarter of a mile or less during the overnight hours. Be cautious on the roads during the early morning hours due to reduced visibility. As the day progresses, temperatures will remain above seasonal by a few degrees. Our afternoon temperatures will range from the low to upper 60s. Partly cloudy skies will linger throughout the area along with the pleasant temperatures. An upper-level trough is expected to push east through the area which will bring light wind conditions.

As we wake up on Tuesday, temperatures will linger in the 30s and 40s.We are tracking quiet and dry weather conditions for the following week. The warming trend will continue. Temperatures will linger in the 60s and 70s for most of the week. There is a cold front in the forecast towards the end of the workweek. This front will decrease temperatures into the mid-60s on Friday. Have a great and safe Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel