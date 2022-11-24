Good morning, everyone!

It will be a cold day for us in Amarillo today. Winds will be strong from the north, around 29 mph. The high for today will be around 40 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 40’s range. The next three days will be loaded with high winds, cold temperature, and the potential for a wintry mix.

First for this morning, be careful if driving in the eastern combined Panhandles as some dense fog may reduce visibility to a quarter mile or less. Our upcoming system will bring rain and snow that will favor the southwestern viewing area, including our southeastern New Mexico counties. As of now, the snow totals are around 1 to 2 inches for the southwest starting tonight into tomorrow morning. Will have to watch trends closely as the system moves into the region later today. Also, gusty winds out of the north are forecasted for the Southern Plains behind the cold front for today. The northwest is most favored for wind gusts in the 45 to 55 mph range. However, a 55 mph gust can’t be ruled out anywhere on the Caprock.

By Sunday, we’ll be seeing 50’s return to the area along with a few windy days for next week as well.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel