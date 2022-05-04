Good morning, folks!

A mild start to the day with temps in the 50s and heavy cloud cover. Cloudy conditions for today will keep our temps below seasonal for this afternoon with most in the 60s to mid 70s. There is a couple of things we are watching for today. One being the dry line and where it will sit later this evening. Second, the temps for this afternoon and how much warm air we may have. These elements will help determine the potential for evening storms to become severe. The SPC outlook still has some counties to the SE under an enhanced risk of severe weather with all hazards possible. Then a slight risk still in effect for central and eastern counties.

Temps look to climb into the 90 for the end of the week and into Mother’s Day weekend. There will be lots of sunshine with some windy conditions. The next shot of moisture looks to come on Tuesday with the potential of isolated storms. More details to come.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas