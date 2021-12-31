Precipitation to make its way into the Panhandle this New Year

Good morning, folks!

We are seeing those temperatures in the 30s and 40s for this morning with overcast conditions. As we progress throughout the day overcast conditions will continue and temperatures will increase into the 60s for this afternoon. Starting this evening we do you have the chance of seeing some moisture making its way into the area, especially for our southern counties. That rain will become more widespread as we end the day and into Saturday. As that system pushes to the northeast, cooler airmass will settle across the viewing area behind an arctic cold front. The transition to some freezing rain and mixed precipitation as you move north to south. Accumulation for 1 to 2 inches of snow not out of the question for our northern counties. Everyone else could see a dust to an inch of snow.

More light snow expected for the New Year but will be short-lived with temps back into the 50s for Monday. Everyone stay warm and use caution if driving tonight and this weekend.

Happy New Year’s Eve!

Maria Pasillas