Pre-Christmas weekend weather outlook

Good Saturday morning,

Today will start out with clouds and low temperatures in the 20’s and low 30’s. As the day unfolds, a sunny sky is expected with light southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, moderating into the upper 40’s and low 50’s during the afternoon. Amarillo will top out close to 52. Tomorrow could see highs around 55, while Monday (the first official day of winter), should warm into the 60’s. The 60’s, and even a few low 70’s will be felt on Tuesday, followed by windy and markedly colder weather by Wednesday. A few flurries might fly with highs only in the 30’s and low 40’s.

Looking ahead to Thursday (Christmas Eve), and Friday (Christmas Day), the weather will be dry and seasonal. Thursday may top out in the 40’s, while Friday could land in the low 50’s. No snow, or inclement weather is expected at this time, for the holidays.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris