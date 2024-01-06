Good Saturday everyone!

A winter weather watch has been issued preemptively for the northern viewing area, in effect late Sunday night through Late Monday night. Most models are in good agreement that initial showers and thunderstorms will develop late Sunday night / early Monday AM, followed by moderate to heavy “wrap around” snow on the backside of the system. Snowfall accumulations are likely to range from 2-5 inches, with locally higher amounts across our northern counties. Additionally, strong sustained winds of at least 30 mph along with gusts upwards of 65 mph are expected. Keep in mind that one criterion for a blizzard includes sustained winds in excess of 35 mph, so blizzard conditions are certainly possible. Although snow is most probable within the northern counties late Sunday through Monday, snow is not out of question as far south as Amarillo and the southern Texas Panhandle.

I’ll be sure to update everyone periodically as this forecast is subject to change.

Forecaster Landry Judd