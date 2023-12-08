Good morning, everyone!

It will continue to be unseasonably warm throughout the High Plains, despite the cold front moving in. As we head out the door this morning, we’ll be greeted with cool temperatures in the upper 30s and 40s. A cold front is continuing to push towards the south through our area. This could bring in a few occasionally breezy winds. There is a Wind Advisory that will go into effect from noon to 5 p.m. MST for eastern New Mexico, which does include Quay, Curry, and Roosevelt counties. Sustained winds between 25 to 35 mph. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph. Reduced visibility due to blowing dust can be a concern on the roads. Make sure to secure any loose outdoor decor and furniture. Afternoon temperatures today will range from the mid-50s to low 70s. A possible wintry mix will creep into the viewing area later on Friday night/ Saturday early morning. The latest models are showing a great chance for snow accumulation near an inch in the far northwestern portions of the viewing area. Towns included for the heavier accumulation will be Kenton and Clayton. If you have to travel along the northwestern counties Saturday morning, please be cautious due to the anticipated slick road conditions with possible snow.

As we wake up on Saturday morning, the Amarillo area is expecting mainly pockets of cold rain showers. We could end up with a few possible flurries, as well, but no accumulating amounts on the surface. Morning temperatures will be frigid in the 20s and 30s. For the following week, temperatures will be in the 50s. Be weather aware this weekend. Have a great and safe Friday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel