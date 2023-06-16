Hello everyone,

First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the citizens of Perryton, recovering from the devastating tornado yesterday!

Looking at today’s weather, temperatures will be slightly cooler with north winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures holding steady in the 70’s and 80’s. Tomorrow will top out in the 80’s, while Father’s Day may see a blend of 80’s and low 90’s. The hot mid to upper 90’s could be with us as we transition into the summer season on Wednesday. Regarding precipitation chances, as of this writing, isolated thunderstorms could visit our far northern counties tonight, followed by widely scattered storms for tomorrow. The storms may pulse strong to severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy downpours. Amarillo is not expecting rain for today. As always, please stay Weather Aware, and seek substantial shelter – away from windows, if a thunderstorm is near your location.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris