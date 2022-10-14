Good morning, everyone!

It will be a nice day for us in Amarillo today. Winds will be light from the southwest, around 14 mph. The high for today will be around 80 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the High 70’s and Low 80’s range. Temperatures will continue to rise on Saturday with thunderstorms possible in the evening. Then, our next cold front is expected to arrive Saturday night. Temperatures will drop sharply from 80’s to 60’s by Sunday. Precipitation is also forecasted for Sunday and Monday. Though the rain is expected to be light, we should see beneficial moisture return to the area. After the front passes, temperatures will slowly rise back to the 70’s, while sky condition also attempt to clear up.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel