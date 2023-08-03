Good evening, everyone!

We had a hot summer afternoon for the High Plains and this morning some of us woke up to a few light showers. For this evening, we are expecting a few isolated thunderstorms in our northern counties that could have potential to pulse strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the General Thunderstorm risk for most of our viewing area and the Marginal and Slight risk for severe weather in our northern counties. The main threats for today will be damaging wind gusts, pockets of large hail, and lightning. Friday’s morning temperatures will be mild in the 60’s and 70’s. Tomorrow’s afternoon temps are expected to be hot in the 90’s and 100’s. We are tracking another round of possible isolated thunderstorms for tomorrow evening. Have a great and safe Thursday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel