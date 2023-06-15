Hi everyone!

This afternoon will be warmer than the previous days with a blend of the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Amarillo should top out near 91. At the same time, however, we could be tracking more thunderstorms across our north and eastern counties. The storms may pulse strong to severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy downpours. Amarillo is not expecting rain for today. As always, please stay Weather Aware, and seek substantial shelter – away from windows, if a thunderstorm is near your location.

Tomorrow and Saturday will top out in the 80’s, while the low to mid 90’s could arrive over Father’s Day. The upper 90’s, and even a couple of low 100’s might be in place by Monday and Tuesday. Regarding additional rain chances, we might see isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms from time to time over the extended period.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris