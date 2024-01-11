Hi everyone!

Today will be a change from windy and mild back to blustery and much cooler weather. With a cold front moving south across the Panhandles this afternoon, temperatures will be on a wide range. Our far northern counties will stay in the 30’s and low 40’s, while our southern counties could reach the low 60’s. Amarillo looks to be on the fence with southwest winds of 15 to 35 mph, and highs around 52. By tonight, the front will clear our southern counties with a possible rain/snow mix in tow. The snow showers look to be hit or miss with just very light amounts expected. Even Amarillo has a chance for passing flurries or light snow late tonight. By daybreak tomorrow, any wintry precipitation leftover will be exiting to our east leaving us with blustery north winds, sunshine, and cool temperatures. Most of our viewing area will see a blend of 30’s and 40’s by tomorrow afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 43.

Saturday looks to be sunny, but turning colder with highs only around 30, while for Sunday, the bottom drops out as Arctic air gushes southwest across the Panhandles. Temperatures on Sunday will be stuck in the bitterly cold teens with overnight lows close to zero! Monday (Martin Luther King Day) won’t fare any better with highs only around 14! Finally, by Tuesday, the weather should slowly moderate with highs back in the upper 20’s and low 30’s.

Regarding any additional precipitation, as of this writing, only occasional flurries, or light snow could be seen on Sunday and Monday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris