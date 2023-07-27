Good evening, everyone!

It was another hot day for us in the High Plains. For this afternoon and evening, we could possibly expect isolated thunderstorms for our northwestern counties of the viewing area. The Storm Prediction Center has our northwest corner under the General Thunderstorm and Marginal risk for severe weather today. Morning temperatures for tomorrow will be mild in the 60’s and 70’s. Friday’s afternoon temps are expected to range from the mid-90’s to 100’s all throughout the High Plains. For the next couple of days, we will continue to expect warm temps in the 90’s. As we head into the new month on Tuesday, temperatures will expect to be hot in the upper 90’s along with breezy wind conditions. Have a great and safe Thursday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel