Good morning, everyone!

It will be another hot day for us in Amarillo. Winds will be moderate from the south-southwest today around 15 mph. The high for today will be around 97 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 90’s and Low 100’s range.

Precip chances increase this afternoon across the area. Some isolated storms may get strong enough to become severe with winds and heavy rainfall being the main threats.

Scattered storms are expected to continue on Thursday with another marginal severe threat for the northern Texas Panhandle and the Oklahoma Panhandle. On Friday we’ll receive more of an isolated threat for thunderstorms. The weekend looks to be void of thunderstorms and showers, but there’s a chance they will return to the area next Monday. Temperatures will stay hot till Friday when a weak frontal boundary moves in. This will bring temperatures down to the Mid 90’s for Friday and Saturday, but they’ll raise to the 100’s again by Sunday and Monday. Then we’re anticipating another cold front to hit by Tuesday.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel