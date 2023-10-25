Good morning, everyone!

It will be another cool and cloudy start throughout the High Plains. Passing rain showers in our eastern counties will still be possible on your way out the door to school and work for the 8 o’clock hour. It will be another warm fall day with breezy wind conditions. Wednesday’s afternoon temps will linger in the 70s with a few possible low 80s. Winds are expected to be breezy coming in from the southwest throughout the afternoon. Wind gusts today could reach up to 25 mph. The latest models are showing another round of moisture today. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms and showers this afternoon in our southeastern counties. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our viewing area under the General Thunderstorm risk. We are not anticipating any severe weather this evening, only a few possible general thunderstorms and showers. As we wake up tomorrow morning, temperatures will feel slightly cooler in the 40s and 50s. Our area will take a break from the rain on Thursday and Friday.

This weekend, at this time, we are tracking a strong cold front bringing in a very cold airmass which will decrease temps into the mid-30s on Sunday. On Halloween, temperatures will moderate into the 40s and low 50s throughout the area. Have a great and safe Wednesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel