Hi everyone!

The upper-level low looks to travel just south of us, putting our area in the best position to receive additional rainfall. In fact, as of this writing, we have a nearly 100% coverage of rain continuing for this afternoon, tonight, and tomorrow morning. Snow may mix in late this evening and overnight with some accumulations possible – mainly across our northern counties. At this juncture, Amarillo looks to see only a trace of snow, but we will be close to the heavier amounts just north! The chance of rain and snow could continue into Friday midday, before the upper-level low tracks away from the Panhandles.

Regarding temperatures, highs for today will tradeoff between the chilly 30’s and 40’s, while Friday should moderate back into the upper 30’s and 40’s. Saturday should be near 56, followed by the 50’s and a few low 60’s for Sunday.

Have a safe and enjoyable rest of the week, everyone! Remember to slow way down and drive very cautiously if you encounter any wintry weather.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris