Good morning, everyone!

We are tracking chilly temperatures for the High Plains this morning. Patchy fog and low stratus clouds will be present during the morning hours. Be cautious on your morning commute to school and work. Today’s afternoon temperatures will moderate into the 40s and low 50s. We are anticipating the upper-level system to push through the area during the morning and afternoon. The primary type of precipitation from the wintry mix will be light rain showers. The light snow/flurry precipitation will affect our northwestern and northern counties. If we receive any great amounts of snow accumulation, it will more than likely be near half of an inch to an inch. The Storm Prediction Center has most of the viewing area under the General Thunderstorm risk. We could expect small hail and strong wind gusts from the thunderstorms embedded in the showers. The system will move quickly towards the northeast today and exit the viewing area tonight.

As we wake up on Friday morning, temps will be frigid in the upper teens and 20s. The main concern for tomorrow morning is the wet surfaces freezing overnight. Slick roads will more than likely be present as you make your way to school and work. The ridge will start to move over our region after today, which will bring the dry weather conditions for the next couple of days. Have a great and safe Thursday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel