Good evening, everyone!

We had a cloudy and mild day for the Amarillo area. For this afternoon, drizzle/sprinkles are expected. Accumulation is expected to be light for today, unlike the totals from yesterday. Our highest amount of precipitation from yesterday was 4.56″ of rain just 15 miles NNW of Amarillo. We will wake up with cool temps on Saturday morning in the 40’s and 50’s. Fortunately, light winds will be in our favor for tomorrow. Afternoon temps for Saturday are expected to be mild in the 70’s. Thunderstorms are possible for Saturday evening. The Storm Prediction Center’s Severe Outlook has portions of northwestern counties in the General Thunderstorm risk for Saturday. We will keep you updated on these events. Have a great rest of your Friday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel