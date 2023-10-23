Good morning, everyone!

It will be a cool to mild start this morning in the 50s and 60s throughout the High Plains. Temperatures will continue to remain above average for the next few days. Our afternoon temperatures this Monday will be in the upper 70s and 80s. We’re expecting moisture this late evening. A lead shortwave trough in hand with remnants of Norma will continue to push towards the northeast, which will help with the thunderstorm and shower development this late evening. The Storm Prediction Center has the bottom half of the viewing area under the General Thunderstorm risk. Severe weather is not anticipated this evening. A few general thunderstorms could be embedded within the rain showers. As of this time, the most favorable area for precipitation will be in the southeastern corner of the area.

As we wake up on Tuesday morning, temperatures will remain cool in the 50s and low 60s. A few rain showers could still linger in the eastern counties tomorrow morning. Have a great and safe Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel