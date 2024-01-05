Good afternoon, everyone!

It was another chilly day throughout the High Plains. Temps this afternoon reached the 30s and 40s. We will have quiet weather for this late evening. Winds will start to decrease, becoming less than 10 mph.

As we wake on Saturday morning, temperatures will be frigid mainly in the 20’s across the area. An upper-level shortwave trough will move into eastern New Mexico. This could lead to our western counties having a few light flurries during tomorrow morning. Temperatures for Saturday will moderate into the upper 30s and 40s. Sunday will be a benign weather day with breezy winds. We are tracking a low-pressure system moving into the High Plains for Monday that will bring a rain/snow mix. This system will tighten the pressure gradient leading to gusty wind conditions for the start of the workweek. Wind gusts have potential to reach 50-60 mph. We can expect frigid wind chills in the single digits for Monday night into Tuesday morning. Based on the track of the system, as of this time, the main areas that will be affected by the snow will more than likely be the northern half of the High Plains. The models are still ironing out all the details for Monday’s event. We will keep you posted. Have a great and safe rest of your Friday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel