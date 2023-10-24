Good morning, everyone!

It will be another cool start for us this morning. Morning temps will be in the 50s and 60s. Patchy fog could be present this morning, mainly for western and central portions of the High Plains. Reduced visibility will be a concern on your early morning commute. As we head into the afternoon, we will continue to have above-average temperatures. Tuesday afternoon temps will moderate into the upper 70s and 80s throughout the area. In case you missed the rain, there is another round heading towards the High Plains this evening. Widely scattered thunderstorms are anticipated this late evening. The Storm Prediction Center has all of our viewing area under the General Thunderstorm risk and southern portions are under the Marginal risk for severe weather. Severe weather is not expected, but a few general thunderstorms could have the potential to pulse strong to severe this evening. If we take a look towards the next coming week, we are tracking a stout cold front which will drastically decrease temperatures into the low 40s as the high on Sunday and 30s as the high on Monday. This front, at this time, will bring in moisture along with some breezy winds. Have a great and safe Tuesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel