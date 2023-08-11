Good evening, everyone!

We had another hot summer day in the High Plains. For this evening, we could expect a possible isolated thunderstorm. The Storm Prediction Center has us under the General Thunderstorm risk. We are not expecting severe weather for this evening, but a general thunderstorm could have potential to pulse strong to severe. We are expecting to wake up with mild temps in the 60’s and 70’s. Saturday’s afternoon temps will be hot in the 90’s and 100’s. Tomorrow evening, we are expecting strong to severe thunderstorms for the area. Be weather aware this weekend. Have a great and safe Friday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel