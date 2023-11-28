Hello everyone,

The upper 20’s and low 30’s from this morning will be giving way to plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Light southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph will aid in warming temperatures into the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Amarillo should top out near 62. Tomorrow will see the upper 50’s and low 60’s, while Thursday has a 30% chance of rain with numbers in the 40’s and 50’s. Friday (December 1), should be sunny with highs around 60, followed by a continuance of the 50’s and low 60’s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a safe and enjoyable week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris