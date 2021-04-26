From breezy, hot, and dry to possible thunderstorms

Another day of windy, dry, and very warm weather will be on tap as southwesterly winds increase upwards of 15 to 35 mph. Temperatures will respond, soaring back into the upper 80’s and low 90’s this afternoon. Amarillo looks to top out around 90. By the way, our record high for today is 92 from 1927.

Tomorrow could be a different story, as upper-level energy slowly moves this way from the west. Low-level moisture will stream in from the Gulf, setting the stage for severe thunderstorms. Depending on which model run verifies, a dry line could set up from north to south across our eastern counties. East of this boundary, isolated storms could develop – moving east into Western Oklahoma. Large hail, damaging straight-line winds, and heavy rain would be the main hazards. However, an isolated tornado threat could also exist. Please stay weather aware tomorrow!

Additional showers and thunderstorms might be possible by tomorrow night and Wednesday – lasting into Thursday morning. While probably not as severe, these storms could still have pockets of hail, downburst winds, and heavy rainfall. The weather should settle down for Friday, and our first weekend of May.

Temperature-wise, tomorrow will see highs in the 70’s and 80’s, while Wednesday and Thursday could be cooler with a mix of 60’s and low 70’s. The 80’s look to return for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Lastly, where is doesn’t rain, a wildfire threat will exist. Please stay cognizant of all wildfire concerns! Also, if the aforementioned dry line moves into Western Oklahoma too quick tomorrow – the severe weather threat will be just east of the Panhandles. In the end, please stay tuned!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris