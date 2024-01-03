Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20s across the High Plains. It is still an enjoyable start to 2024 with temps in the ballpark of seasonal from Monday until today. Conditions will favor sunny skies with light winds. By this evening temps will be in the 50s. We are still looking closely at a round of winter weather possible Thursday and into the morning hours of Friday. Rain and snow look to increase as a low-pressure system pushes across the Texas Panhandle. As of this morning, we are looking at a chance of snow across our northern counties and rain to the south. The tracking of this system looks to move a little further south meaning cooler temps are forecasted and a dusting of snow in our central counties. We are monitoring closely as the tracking of this system could change. Snow will be the highest in Union County, NM and the Oklahoma Panhandle with 2-6″. Less than 1″ the further you travel south. Rainfall is estimated still at 0.25″ to 0.50″. Additionally, more winter weather is possible from Sunday into Monday. Stay tuned!

