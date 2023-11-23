Good morning, everyone!

It will be a chilly start for Thanksgiving 2023. Temps will linger in the 30s and low 40s. As the day progresses, temperatures will warm up. Our afternoon temps this Thursday will moderate into the upper 50s and 60s. Light winds will persist throughout the morning and afternoon hours this Thanksgiving. We are tracking dry weather conditions for this Thursday.

As we wake up on Friday, morning temperatures will remain chilly and most below freezing in the 20s and 30s. The forecasted high on Friday will occur at midnight and temps will slowly decrease throughout the day. Afternoon temps on Friday and Saturday will linger in the mid-30s. The latest models are showing the upper-level system move into the area late Friday night. The rain and snow mix will continue through the area during the overnight. Heavier accumulation in our viewing area is expected in SW Kansas. Portions of SW Kansas are under a Winter Storm Watch from Friday night into Saturday night. They’re expecting 2 to 4 inches of snow accumulation. For the northern portions of the Panhandles, the latest models show snow accumulation being less than an inch. Be very careful when traveling back home from Thanksgiving due to the possible winter mix causing slick roads and breezy conditions. Have a great Thanksgiving!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel