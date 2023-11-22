Good morning, everyone!

It will be a cold start this Thanksgiving Eve morning. Temperatures will linger in the 20s and low 30s. Fortunately, we will expect light winds this chilly morning, which will help temps not feel too cold. As the day progresses, temperatures will warm up into the 60s across the High Plains. The light winds from the southwest will carry on into the afternoon. It will be a great day to travel for Thanksgiving throughout the region. As we wake up on Thanksgiving morning, temps will remain chilly in the upper 20s and 30s. Thanksgiving day will be a similar day. Temps will moderate into the upper 50s and 60s. Mostly sunny skies will accompany the mild temperatures tomorrow.

We are tracking a stout cold front tomorrow afternoon which will drastically decrease temperatures into the upper 30s and 40s for the highs this weekend. The latest models are showing the possible wintry mix creep into the viewing area during the late Friday evening. Accumulation amounts, as of this time, are still uncertain. We could expect a rain and flurry mixture on Friday night into Saturday. Be weather aware if you will be traveling back from Thanksgiving on Saturday. Have a great and safe Wednesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel