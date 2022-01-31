Good morning, folks!

A beautiful and very warm afternoon ahead of us with temps increasing into the 60s and 70s. Today will be the last days of warm temps as artic cold air is expected to move into the region starting tomorrow. A cold front will push into the Panhandle by sunrise tomorrow morning. Cooler airmass will follow and moisture looks to be present starting Wednesday. There will be two rounds of snow that will be present across the viewing area. The first on Wednesday and the second on Thursday. Still too early to tell how much snow but early models will be suggesting 2-4″ of snow possible.

Additionally, the cooler airmass will bring brutal temps as wind chill values will fall below 0 for a few consecutive days. Stay tuned for the latest detail on the snow potential.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas