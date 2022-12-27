Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30’s and 40’s. Temps are above normal for seasonal lows. Highs for today will be in the 60’s, around 15-20 degrees above normal. A nice impressive change from what we saw a few days ago. The downside for today will be windy conditions with gusts up to 35 mph. For Wednesday, gusts will increase further into the 50 mph range. Blowing dust will be a concern. There is a stationary front that will stall out east then eventually move out by Wednesday morning. On Thursday, a cold front pushes through dropping temps into the 50’s. Rain potential increases for New Years Day as another front rolls in. More details as we get closer into the weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas