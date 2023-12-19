Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40s and 30s across the High Plains. We are tracking some nice temps for this time of year for this Tuesday. The downside for today will be some strong winds that will take over this morning and into this afternoon. Gusts are already up to 38 mph and could exceed 40 mph. A reminder for those that have decorations outside that we have strong winds today and Wednesday. Temps will increase into the 60s this evening with temps between 10-15 degrees above normal. Rain chances look to also increase on Thursday morning and continue into Christmas Eve.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas