Good evening, everyone!

We had a warm day in the High Plains. Due to the front, we went from the hot temps in the 90’s and 100’s to the pleasant temps in the 80’s and 90’s. For this evening, we could possibly expect an isolated thunderstorm for our northwestern counties of the area. The Storm Prediction Center has us under the General Thunderstorm risk for most of the area and Marginal risk for severe weather in the northwest. We are not expecting any severe weather for tonight, but some storms could have the potential to pulse strong to severe. We are waking up to mild temps ranging from the upper 50’s to low 70’s. Monday’s afternoon temps will be very warm and pleasant in the 80’s and 90’s. Enjoy these bearable temps because in a few days, our temperatures will increase back into the upper 90’s and 100’s. Have a great and safe Sunday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel