Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps ranging in the 60s across the High Plains. We had a nice change of pace due to a cold front Saturday night. That disturbance allowed for temp in the 80’s Sunday. For today we are still forecasting temperatures to be a few degrees below seasonal. Afternoon temps will range between mid 80s to mid 90s. Storms for today will be isolated to start and become more scattered as the enter central and eastern part of the High Plains. Enjoy today if you can as the heat returns for the rest of the workweek. Triple digit temps are on tap for Thursday and Friday. However, we are also tracking a few front that look to swing through the Panhandle that will bring us moisture Thursday evening through the weekend.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas